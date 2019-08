CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Calling all anglers! Port Aransas is set to benefit again this year from each reel to hit the waters off the Coastal Bend town.

The tourney kicks off Saturday, August 17, 2019 at 6 a.m. at Roberts Point Pavillion. Registration is August 16, 2019.

Call 806-690-6000 to learn more or visit here to learn about the Port Aransas Police Foundation.