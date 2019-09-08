LA PORTE, Texas — Harris County Sheriff’s deputies have recovered the bodies of three children who were overcome by waves Thursday evening at Sylvan Beach in La Porte.

Deputies said four kids were swimming when they possibly went beyond a water safety buoy and got caught up in waves.

One of the children resurfaced and is being treated by EMS officials.

Deputies were searching overnight for the remaining three children, ages 7, 11 and 13, whom they believe are siblings.

