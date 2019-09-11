HOUSTON — Three people were taken to the hospital Saturday for minor knee injuries after getting trampled at the Astroworld Festival, according to the Houston Fire Department.

A few minutes before the gates were scheduled to open, attendees climbed over gates and stampeded toward the entrance.

The mayhem was captured on video.

Houston police said they are sending extra officers to NRG to control the crowd. They admitted they were initially understaffed for the event.

Police said some people were trying to cut through gates using bolt cutters.

Gates to the festival opened at noon.

More than 50,000 people were expected to attend this year’s event, which sold out long before the lineup was released. The festival has become the largest single-day artist-curated music festival in the country.

Travis Scott released the lineup Friday. Here are the artists expected to perform:

Travis Scott

Gucci Mane

Migos

Tay Keith

Pop Smoke

Rosalia

Young Thug

Young Dolph + Key Glock

Pharrell

Sheck Wes

DaBaby

Marilyn Manson

Megan Thee Stallion

Playboi Carti

Don Toliver

