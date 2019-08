CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Ovarian cysts are a common issue for many women. 8-18% of women are affected by the cysts.

Most cysts are benign, though sometimes can turn cancerous.

Some symptoms of ovarian cysts include bloating, abdominal discomfort, pelvic pain, nausea and vomiting, and pain during the menstrual cycle.

Most of the time cysts can go away on their own. Sometimes they can persist and can be removed through various means.

