CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Plastic bottles, cigarette butts and plastic straws are a big problem in our Texas beaches. Texans all along the coast will be volunteering to pick up trash on the beach for the 33rd year.

Volunteers can show up onsite to take part in a fun-filled day of giving back to our community and taking care of the Texas coast.

Adopt-A-Beach Fall Cleanup is happening Saturday, September 21st.

Registration begins at 8:30 a.m.

Clean up will be from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

To sign up as a volunteer and find a location near you visit www.texasadoptabeach.org

