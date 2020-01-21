CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Monday afternoon hundreds of people gathered downtown to take part in a march honoring the late civil rights leader Doctor Martin Luther King Jr.

"We shall overcome.We shall overcome. Someday," the crowd sang a song inspired by his words.

For the 34th year hundreds of people marched from the Nueces County Courthouse to the Episcopal Church of the Good Sheppard.

Taking each step in memory of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr, a man, a civil rights leader and a dreamer

"We are coming together and we can come together do do something in love and to keep Doctor King's dream alive," participant Adrian Evans said.

"It's a great day for equality. It's a great day to March. It's a great day to be together as a community."

A holiday that was recognized by the city for the first time.

"I proclaim January 20th 2020 Martin Luther King Junior Holiday Celebration and Commemorative March Day in Corpus Christi, Texas," Mayor Joe McComb announced.

"This is the first year that the city of Corpus Christi has observed Martin Luther King Junior Day so this is extremely important that we're here representing," Councilwoman-at-large Paulette Guajardo, said. "I'm so proud, so proud to have been a part of that."

Marchers teaching new generations about a voice that will never truly be silenced

"He wanted for us and our children and our children to live in a country where all men and women were treated equally," Nueces County judge Barbara Canales said.

"That's why we are all here today and that's why i'm here today," Lexi Galvan, an Incarnate Word Academy senior said. "I want us to all be equal."

Participants hope to carry on his legacy while asking others to do the same.

"We need to continue to strive for justice for those who are coming behind us because one day they too shall represent what America looks like and what reflection will they see," Reverend Lewis Johnson said."

"There's still so many things that need to be accomplished and that's why we keep marching because we still got stuff to do," Iris Williams, a member of the Corpus Christi Alumni Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority Inc. said.

More from 3News on KIIITV.com: