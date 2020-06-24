36-year-old Johnny Gonzalez on top 10 wanted list in Nueces County

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Nueces county Sheriff's office is looking to get their hands on a man with 9=8 warrants out for his arrest. 36-year-old Johnny Gonzalez is on the top 10 list.

He is wanted for aggravated assault, resisting arrest, possession of a controlled substance, as well as tampering with evidence, evading arrest, and reckless driving.

Gonzalez is 5'11" and weighs roughly 235 pound.

Call 361-887-2222 if you have any information that could lead to an arrest.