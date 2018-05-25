During a search Wednesday, law enforcement authorities found 39 undocumented immigrants who had been smuggled into the country. The people were hidden in a suspected stash house waiting for transportation from human smugglers.

The search warrant was executed at a residence just south of Eagle Pass on May 23 by special agents from U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement’s (ICE) Homeland Security Investigations, with assistance from U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s (CBP) Border Patrol and the Maverick County Sheriff’s Department.

Special agents arrested one U.S. citizen who is a suspected human smuggler. He has been charged with human smuggling, a federal offense. The 39 undocumented immigrants included men and women from Mexico, El Salvador, Guatemala and Nicaragua. They were all administratively arrested on immigration violations.

According to authorities, the temperature inside the residence was 114 degrees Fahrenheit. Initial interviews of those discovered inside the residence told authorities they had limited access to water. They were provided medical assistance. They are being processed for immigration violations.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office, Western District of Texas, is prosecuting the criminal case.

If you notice suspicious activity, you can call the ICE toll-free tip line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE, or submit a tip on their website.

