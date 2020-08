This week the national weather service released their report on Hurricane Hanna, including details on the speed of the maximum wind gusts.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The National Weather Service this week released their report on Hurricane Hanna, including details on the speed of the maximum wind gusts.

Over at Naval Air Station- Corpus Christi, wind speeds reached up to 115-miles an hour.

Meanwhile, over four inches of rainfall was reported in Riveria, near Baffin Bay.

Also reported was the height of the storm surge that North Beach experienced.