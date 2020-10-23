3News political analyst discusses Thursday night's final presidential debate

Political Analyst Bill Chriss joined 3News at 10 p.m. to discuss the second and final presidential debate.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Thursday night President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden faced off in the second and final presidential debate.

Topics during the debate included the coronavirus pandemic, race in America, and much more.

As we do during our political season, we reach out to our experts.

After the presidential debate 3News political Analyst Bill Chriss, a lawyer, a professor and our political analyst joined 3News live.