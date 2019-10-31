CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Some of the 3News team decided to see what it was like to tag along with professional ghost hunters and discover if spirits really do exist.



The assignment was simple, go out as a team, and try to find evidence of life beyond the veil.



3News was invited by Corpus Christi Spook Central to tag along on a midnight visit to the Old Bayview Cemetery.



Monty Prescott and his team came equipped with several instruments designed to show proof of any energy or activity not otherwise observable.



"I'm very skeptical of hearing or going to haunted houses, even if it's watching a scary movie. I'm not a fan of scary stuff," producer Gaby Anez said.



"I was really anxious going into it, just because I've never been to a cemetery at night," reporter Taylor Alanis said.



For a while, it felt more like a trip back in time as 3News found the resting places of many significant Corpus Christians.



"Just learning about the history of Corpus Christi, being as respectful as we can to the graves and the people who are buried here," reporter Bill Churchwell said. "But it just has so much history, and it's a really good lesson on where Corpus started."



"I think there is some kind of energy out here, and they're certainly is a lot of history," reporter Nora Perez said.



3News left with some skeptics and believers.



"It was a very interesting experience to see what could possibly be out there," Perez said.





