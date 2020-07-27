3 News says 'Thank you' to viewers for contributing to Hurricane Hanna coverage

Viewers shared video and pictures that helped the 3 News team more than they might have realized.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Saturday was a long day, but so many 3 News viewers, whether it was here on TV, on our app or our Facebook live, stuck with channel 3 for all of it during our coverage of Hurricane Hanna.

The meteorologists tracked the storm's movement, anchors and field crews were outside showing what was going on outside.

But the other key players in all it were the viewers at home.

They shared video and pictures that helped the 3 News team more than they might have realized.

So we just really want to say thank you.

People have probably seen the images of the damage left behind n the wake of Hurricane Hanna.

While 3 News was able to send and even fly cameras overhead in some locations, it was really thanks to our viewers at home, that we were able to have all eyes across the Coastal Bend in our coverage.

Like the additional images of the north beach and downtown area from viewer 'Amanda'

and 'Faye' showing roads taken over by water.

As well as video courtesy of 'David Rodriguez' showing first responders on scene downtown.

And out in Port Aransas, a trampoline entangled and damaged that was shared with us by 'Gretchen Stinson'. Also one of the roads headed out to the beach also shared with us by a viewer.

Andrew Lonnon sent in an image to TV 3 from out on the island..

And the winds causing a restaurant sign to come down in Flour Bluff from 'Denise Godoy'.

Viewer Savannah Vera sent us video from the Oso Creek Area.

And lastly, was a video shared with us of a pier taking a beating from the waves from 'Teresa Rodriguez Trapp'.

It was just a small fraction of the viewer content sent into us that made it into our coverage throughout the day Saturday.

A big thank you to our viewers for being our eyes everywhere and for truly being part of the 3 News team.

A reminder for the next big weather event, or even if there's something going on in your area you think we should see, always feel free to share it with if it's safe to do so.

It might just wind up on TV 3.