CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are searching for four men suspected to have robbed a west side home early Thursday morning.

According to police, the robbery took place just after 12:30 a.m. at a home on Townsend near Gollihar.

Four hispanic men reportedly went inside a family's home and stole a handgun. The gunmen, possibly in their 30's, fled the home in a white vehicle.

Nobody was hurt during the ordeal.

If you have any information that could help lead to an arrest, please call Corpus Christi police at 361-886-2600.

