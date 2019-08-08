CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Corpus Christi police are searching for four men suspected to have robbed a west side home early Thursday morning.
According to police, the robbery took place just after 12:30 a.m. at a home on Townsend near Gollihar.
Four hispanic men reportedly went inside a family's home and stole a handgun. The gunmen, possibly in their 30's, fled the home in a white vehicle.
Nobody was hurt during the ordeal.
If you have any information that could help lead to an arrest, please call Corpus Christi police at 361-886-2600.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com: