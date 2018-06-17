Dimmit County officials confirmed Sunday afternoon that four people have died in a crash involving suspected undocumented immigrants.

The accident happened before noon Sunday off Highway 85 in Big Wells, about 130 miles southwest of San Antonio.

Dimmit County Sheriff Marion Boyd said there were 14 people in the vehicle at the time of the crash, and 12 of them are suspected undocumented immigrants. Boyd said the Suburban was being chased by a Dimmit County deputy.

Officials said four of the immigrants died in the crash, while nine others were injured. Five of the injured people were taken to a San Antonio hospital, and four others went to a local hospital in Dimmit County.

Boyd said the driver of the Suburban was also injured and was flown to a San Antonio hospital. He said one passenger was taken into custody.

The driver and passenger are likely to face state and federal charges, Boyd said.



A KENS 5 crew is on the way to the scene. This is a developing story. Watch for updates at KENS5.com and on the KENS 5 app.



© 2018 KENS