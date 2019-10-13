GREGORY, Texas — The Gregory Volunteer Fire Department is celebrating this week after getting a $5 million dollar donation for a new fire station.

"Gulf Coast Growth Ventures is proud to be a part of a new partnership announced today between CKJV and the City of Gregory. CKJV is providing funding to build a new emergency response and municipal complex", stated GCGV in a Facebook page.

The current facilities are over 40 years old, and the donation will provide improvements for current and future residents.

The new Exxon plastics plant in partnership with the city of Gregory and CKJV will work together to build and design a new emergency response municipal complex with the $5 million dollar donation.

For more information on the municipal complex, visit The Gregory Volunteer Fire Department's Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/cityofgregoryfiredepartment

