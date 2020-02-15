An investigation is underway after a 5-year-old child was accidentally shot by an older sibling Friday, Dallas police say.

The shooting occurred around 6:30 p.m. in the 1800 block of Stella Avenue. Police say when officers arrived, they found the 5-year-old victim suffering from a gunshot wound to the back. The child was transported to a local hospital.

Dallas police confirmed Saturday morning that the victim is expected to survive his injuries.

According to reports, the victim and an 11-year-old sibling found a loaded gun inside the home. Officers were told as the two were playing with it, the 11-year-old pulled the trigger.

Detectives say the mother of the two boys left them in the care of another adult relative while she went to the store.

No arrests or charges have been filed at this time.

Editor's note: Dallas police had originally stated the older sibling was 10 years old. This has been updated with the correct age.

This is a developing story. Check back for new information. Download our free WFAA app to stay up-to-date on all news stories in the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

More on WFAA:

'Finally gets to breathe again': Former Dallas police officer acquitted in shooting death of 21-year-old woman

Grandmother expecting CPS visit after police say grandkids involved in Monday Amber Alert sent to Child Advocacy Center

30-year-old man killed in Grand Prairie police shooting, authorities say

Man fatally shot inside home in Little Elm, police say