50 employees at the Nueces County Sheriff's Department test positive for COVID-19

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — 3News continues to follow developing news out of the Nueces County Sheriff's Department.

Sheriff JC Hooper confirming to 3News 50-employees have tested positive for the virus department wide.

The news comes a week after we reported on a COVID-19 outbreak at the Mckinzie Jail Annex, where 87 out of 90 inmates in one dormitory area tested positive. Along with 14 employees at the annex.

Sheriff Hooper says this has created a significant challenge at the jail. Hooper says it's all hands-on deck.

"We are dealing with it, we are challenged, because our employees are testing positive and showing symptoms, but we continue to meet staffing requirements in this jail," said Sheriff Hooper.