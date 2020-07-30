$500,000 non-profit recovery fund from the City, United Way of the Coastal Bend

The money is to help with administrative costs such as working capital, utility bills, rent and more.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The City of Corpus Christi has partnered up with United Way of the Coastal Bend to help administer grants for non-profits.

The $500,000 non-profit recovery fund will provide grants to eligible organizations located and providing services in Corpus Christi.

