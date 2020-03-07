55-year tradition continues for the Wendell Family Firework Show in Rockport

The Wendell family started the big Fourth of July fireworks display back in 1965, and has kept it going all these years.

ROCKPORT, Texas — A 55-year tradition continues in Rockport tomorrow night with the big Fourth of July fireworks display. It's one that the Wendell family began back in 1965, and has kept it going all of these years.

“Very fortunate that Rockport-Fulton is a beautiful environment, beautiful place so to have a great Day of Independence and shoot fireworks off and just celebrate this natural beauty with fireworks which are fun," Shawn Wendell.



The late Jerry and Jan Wendell began Rockport’s big fireworks display back in 1965. It all started at a party for friends and family, and quickly turned into the must-see event of the year.

“My father started it in 1965 and then my brother and I we actually participated," Wendell said. "After he passed away, we got our pyrotechnic license and took over. It was much different back then because you had to light them with flares. Now it’s done all electronically so it’s a lot safer.”



The event relies on sponsors and donors who contribute to the non-profit Wendell family fireworks fund so Rockport can continue to explode with color every July 4.

“They do such a great job every year because they’ve been doing it for so long since 1965 they have it down," City Manager Kevin Carrut said. "They get their permits on time and do everything they need to do. It’s always done safely and bring in a professional pyrotechnics company so it’s all top-notch.”

An event that one could say is not only a salute to our nations independence, but an awesome thank you to the Wendell family.