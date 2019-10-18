CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The 59th Annual Texas Jazz Festival has multiple food vendors, entertainment and arts and crafts the community can choose from.

New this year, the Texas Jazz Festival offers a variety of craft beer and all food vendors are accepting cash and credit cards however, tickets are still need to be purchased for all drinks.

The Texas Jazz Festival has become a cherished tradition in Corpus Christi.

It's one of the longest running free music festivals in existence, and draws numerous tourists from around the state every year.

The 59th Annual Texas Jazz Festival is free and happening at Heritage Park. From Friday, October 18th until Sunday, October 20th.

