CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Over 200 anglers cast their lines for a good time with a local non-profit, Dress For Success, that helps to empower women.

Dress for Success is getting ready to welcome anglers for the upcoming Reels for Heels Fishing Tournament.

The annual fishing event is the biggest fundraiser for the non-profit organization.

Dress For Success helps women in nearly a dozen counties in the Coastal Bend.