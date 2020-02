BAYTOWN, Texas — The Coast Guard responded Saturday to a crude oil spill in Tabbs Bay near Baytown.

Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a report of a the discharge via an oil wellhead. Officials estimate 630 gallons of diesel fuel was spilled.

The Coast Guard said the source of the release has been secured, and the spill has been contained.

The cause of the spill is under investigation.

