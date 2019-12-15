HOUSTON — Editor's note: In an earlier version of this story, Houston Fire officials reported more than 60,000 gallons of mercury spilled. The story has since been updated with the most accurate information.

Crews are working to clean up a mercury spill Sunday afternoon in west Houston.

According to officials, a "small amount" of the chemical spilled near the intersection of Beltway 8 and Westview Drive.

No shelter-in-place was issued, but people were advised to avoid the area while crews worked to clean the spill.

