6th annual People's Poetry Festival goes virtual, features poets from around the world

English professor Tom Murphy will be honored during the festival as Corpus Christi's Poet Laureate for 2021-2022.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Free verse -- haikus, and sonnets -- whatever your style, you've got to represent when it comes to poetry.

This year's People's Poetry Festival is all virtual, and while that might take away from the camaraderie of poetry, English professor Tom Murphy said, on the up side, it allows poets from all over the world to take part.

"One of them who is in New Jersey, originally from Colombia," Murphy said. "We have a poet who has immigrated from Romania."

Murphy said poets will be sharing their works and hosting panels for the public to enjoy for free via Zoom. He himself will be honored during the festival as Corpus Christi's Poet Laureate for 2021-2022.

Murphy said poetry can be expressed in so many ways, and no one highlighted it better than Amanda Gorman, the youngest person to read a poem as a part of the Presidential inauguration, and the first person to read a poem at this year's Superbowl.

"Amanda Gorman has shown how accessible poetry is in the mainstream and how applicable to our times, and I think that's shocked people," Murphy said.

Murphy said as Corpus Christi's Poet Laureate, his goal is to promote youth poetry in the community and a great way to start is at the festival. It will be held Feb. 25-27.