CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Preparations for the Easter Sunrise Passion Play are underway and volunteers are needed.

This is the 77th year that the play is taking place in Corpus Christi, and rehearsals start at 2 p.m. Sunday at Cole Park. Many volunteers and crew members are coming back to participate in the play, but participants said volunteers are always needed.

"I've been a part of this for over 25 years. I started in high school, and it's just an amazing journey to watch the life of Christ unfold before you," play coproducer Debra Scott Brown said.

The play will be held during sunrise on Easter Sunday, and if you're interested in being in the play or volunteering as a crew member, you can call Brown at 361-442-6194.