CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Yellow ribbons are always tied around the trees in front of Ella Barnes Elementary. Students wearing yellow shirts, yellow sweaters, and yellow bows on Wednesdays were just a few ways Ella Barnes Elementary students and staff would support one of their very own, Neveyah Rodriguez.



9-year-old Neveyah Rodriguez was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukemia on June 21, 2019. After several months in the hospital, and four rounds of chemotherapy later, Neveyah had seemed to have made progress and was expected to be released from the hospital.



In late November, Neveyah's mom shared with supporters that her bone marrow was not cooperating, and she still had zero white blood cells.

"This afternoon my baby girl gained her wings. My world will never be the same! Thank you, everyone, who has been praying for her. God had bigger plans! She is no longer in pain and is cancer-free!", said Jessica Rodriguez.

Jessica Rodriguez, Neveyah’s mom, shared on Facebook Friday, December 6, that Neveyah had passed away after her six-month battle with leukemia.

Neveyah was so full of life, she loved unicorns, llamas, and slime. Neveyah leaves behind two brothers, 12-year old RJ, and 7 -year-old Julian.

Neveyah's family says she was so brilliant and her smile was infectious. Jessica, Neveyah's mom, adds that she was truly the light to everyone's darkness. She brought joy to everyone that she met.

All the students, parents, staff, and teachers at Ella Barnes Elementary will miss Neveyah's sweet smile, as the halls of Ella Barnes will never be the same without Neveyah.

The Rodriguez family has set up a GoFundMe account to help cover some of Neveyah's medical and funeral expenses.

On behalf of Ella Barnes Elementary and Corpus Christi Independent School District, KIII-TV sends out sincere condolences to the family and friends of Neveyah Rodriguez.

