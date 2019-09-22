CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — On Saturday, the Children's Advocacy Center of the Coastal bend revealed their annual pinwheel display at Cole Park.

Each of the 1,500 pinwheels represent the number of children interviewed by the group due to abuse and neglect allegations.

The center explained how important it is to raise awareness about child abuse in the Coastal Bend.

"We are one of 71 CAC's in the state of Texas and we are the third busiest so that just kind of gives you an idea how prevalent this issue is in the Coastal Bend," said Executive Director Clarissa Mora.



The center is accepting monetary donations as well as stuffed animals and books for children.

To donate visit https://www.coastalbendcac.org/donate-1

More from 3News on KIIITV.com:





