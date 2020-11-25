A 15-year-old from Sinton has the key to getting the perfect turkey from farm to table

15-year-old Blake Koether won the grand prize last year for his turkey at the Houston Livestock Show and Rodeo.

The big bird auctioned off for $190,000, setting a world record.

So what does it take to get a winning turkey on the dinner table?

"I start with 75 personally and then we slowly whittle them down to find the best ones and we determine this by all breast meat because that is what most people enjoy in a turkey,” he said.

Koether said that the whittling down process can start as early as three weeks, there's just simple indicators to look for.

"Some of them just have better genes than others, so we determine this by the length of the keel bone, so if some of them just have really short keel bones then they aren't going to be good,” Koether said.

That's the bone in the middle of the turkey breast.

From there Koether said in order to get a hefty turkey nothing is injected in them except a lot of time and care.

"Common misconception about the poultry industry is that there is hormones and so many different additives in the feed but the truth is that it's just regular feed and regular water that they are getting,” he said.

He's only had his turkeys this year for two weeks, meaning they aren't ready for thanksgiving, but that doesn't mean they are going without.

"My grandma just bought a 20 pound Turkey from the store,” he said

Koether said once his turkeys are full grown he'll enter them into the county fair.