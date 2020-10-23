A closer look at the City of Corpus Christi’s 2020 bond program

When you head to the polls to vote the City’s 2020 bond program is one of the items on the ballot. Here’s a breakdown of what the program is.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One of the items on the ballot will be the city's 2020 bond program which includes 75 million dollars’ worth of street, parks, and public safety projects.

“When city council approved the budget for this new fiscal year there was zero rate increases across the board,” said City Manager Peter Zanoni. “No water, gas, garbage, sewer, no rate increases, no property tax increases, and the bond program is the same thing. We can do it without a property tax rate increase.”

Zanoni explains the 75 million-dollar 2020 bond program before voters on November 3 will not raise taxes. Zanoni says no district was ignored.

“Every part of downtown will benefit from the bond,” said Zanoni.

These lists show the 42 projects to be considered by voters include $61 million in street improvements, $12 million in park improvements which will enhance recreational facilities and focus on major park projects as well and $2 million for public safety projects including designing an updated fire station number three on Morgan Street and designing a new police officer training academy.

City Council Member Ben Molina says the projects are needed all over the city but he's especially happy about street improvements.

“A bond program like this, 75 million for 42 projects will further that vision that everybody has for our community to make it a better community,” said Zanoni.

For more information on the 2020 bond here.