CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Athletes every where ended their seasons early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

3News Julissa Garza shows us how one Coastal Bend wrestling organization continues to maintain a positive outlook.

"We're a big ol wrestling family." Said owner of Gulf Coast Wrestling Alliance Ben Galvan.

Gulf Coast Wrestling Alliance has been putting on shows and entertaining the city of Corpus Christi for over 20 years..

The organization has been a family owned and operated business.

Owner Ben Galvan said this all started thanks to his father who was a wrestler in the 80's and was known as the godfather of wrestling in Corpus.

The sport turning into a family tradition, now with three generations of wrestlers

"Me and my older brother got into wrestling when we were about 16,15. We wrestled for many years. now our kids, so now we're in the third generation of wrestlers." Said Galvan.

The coronavirus pandemic has affected the business.

From the wrestlers who work hard to put on shows, to those who work behind the scenes to put the show together, and even the venue and everyone in between who work hard to entertain the community.

"We're another part of entertainment in corpus. So, it's one more less thing the community can do that's taken away. but on the other side of that what people don't understand is there are thousands and thousands of independent wrestlers that rely on companies just like ours to run shows every single week." Said Galvan.

Galvan and his business partner Jeff Trevino who were both wrestlers at GCWA and have become family over the years are not letting the negatives affect their positive attitude.

The duo has gone from being in the ring to running the business.

Their passion is what keeps them hopeful knowing that they will get through this.

"We're gonna come back pretty strong. I know the level of that myself and my partner are at and i know the passion that we both have for this and when I say this I don't just mean the wrestling. i mean corpus. What we provide for Corpus. We stand at the door and every single person that passes us thanks us for the entertainment and that alone man is worth everything." Said Galvan.

Despite the hard times and challenges the coronavirus pandemic has thrown their way they're ready to come back stronger than ever.