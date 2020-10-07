x
A family in Refugio County is searching for their missing pet tortoise

Owner Benny Flores said the pet has been part of the family for the last 12 years.

REFUGIO COUNTY, Texas — A family in Refugio County has been looking for their beloved family pet for two days now. It's a pet not everyone may have.

Tank is a 200 pound tortoise. His owner Benny Flores said he's been part of the family for the last 12 years. Flores said it was yesterday afternoon when he got a call from his wife who said the turtle was gone.

“He's an African Spurred Tortoise and it doesn’t belong in water, so we're hoping if somebody did accidentally get him, I hope that they don't put him in a pond or nothing like that because they don't really swim that good," Flores said. 

Flores said Tank is 30-years-old. If you or someone you know sees Tank, call (361) 646-3539 to help bring him home.

