CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — With Thanksgiving behind us many people were out hunting for the perfect tree to store Christmas presents under.

The trees at West Valley Christmas tree Corpus Christi have been growing all year just to be selected by a family and be taken home to kick-off the Christmas season.

“Well, I've always wanted one,” Sylvia Garcia said.

A real Christmas tree.

Tall with sturdy branches and an unmistakable fragrance.

“The smell,’ Garcia said. “The scent is so lovely.”

Garcia said she's only ever had a fake tree but that changes this year, and that might be good timing.

“With the tariffs in China the price of artificial trees went up significantly whereas we grow these things in the United States,” West Valley Christmas tree lot manager Don Crandall said.

Crandall works at West Valley Christmas Tree Corpus Christi and said he's been in the Christmas tree business for close to 20 years.

While he suggests everyone celebrate Christmas with a real tree he admits you can't find quality ones everywhere.

Crandall said about ten years ago many Christmas tree producing states experienced a drought causing a shortage in big eight to ten foot trees.

“While you can go to the chain stores and get a lesser quality tree the high quality trees like what we feature here are scarce,” he said. “They are hard to find.”

Crandall said he gets his trees from a reliable farmer in Wisconsin and they're in Corpus Christi within three days of being chopped down.

But at the end of the day Sylvia Garcia said the importance of a Christmas tree falls short compared to family.

Being with family is all that matters,” she said. “No matter what kind of Christmas tree you have it's all about family.”