CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A former Taft police officer accused of violating a prisoner is out of jail on bond this morning.

San Patricio county Sheriff Oscar Rivera said 29-year-old Roberto Moreno was arrested by the Texas Rangers on suspicion of violation of civil rights of a person in custody.

Details of the alleged crime committed were not released. Rivera says the crime is a misdemeanor. Moreno posted $25,000 bond and was released Wednesday.

Rivera said the charges are a violation of civil rights of a person in custody. It occurs when a peace officer or corrections officer "denies or impedes a person in custody in the exercise or enjoyment of any right, privilege, or immunity knowing his conduct is unlawful," according to the Texas penal code. The charge is a Class A misdemeanor, the code states.

Rivera added it also occurs when a peace officer or corrections officer engages in sexual contact or intercourse with a person in custody. The charge for this section of the offense is a state jail felony.





