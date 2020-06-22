CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Coastal Compass is a free resource center for the community which means all services are FREE.

Theme for the month of June is 'Guiding You to Success'.

This is a critical time for our community as many are facing questions about careers and futures; preparing for better job through skills training & higher education is now more important than ever.

Visit here to learn more about June services at the center.

Inside you can learn about Career Exploration, FAFSA Frenzy, Apply Texas, and resume building.





