A Gregory kindergartener's donation proves age has no limit when it comes to acts of kindness

Olli Tucker heard about students at another elementary school in need of toys for their special education classroom and decided to reach into his own toy chest.

A youngster at Stephen F Austin Elementary in Gregory is proving age has no limit when it comes to acts of kindness.

After hearing about students at another elementary school in need of toys for the classroom, the 5 year old wasted no time getting right to work.

Kindergartener Olli Tucker has a lot to talk about especially about toys.

He loves Legos.

"Because me and my dad get to build them together," Olli Tucker said.

Olli has learned all about taking care of friends.

So when he found out that students in a different school, a couple of miles away in Portland were in need of toys, Olli made an important decision to give back.

"Like wow! That is going to help the kids," said Olli.

The student went into his playroom and gathered up some of his favorite toys that had brought him joy.

He wanted to make sure someone else could experience the same.

"He's always had a really big heart so when we heard he wanted to do it, both his dad and I were really proud of him and blown away. Sometimes at this age, it's hard to part with

things. He's like no, lets do it. We are proud of him for sure," said Olli's mom Megan Tucker.

All of the toys ended up in Heather Eiben's early childhood special education classroom at East Cliff Elementary in Portland.

"He was like, I think they'll like this one because it makes noise or it lights up. A heartwarming thing," said Eiben.

Extremely grateful for Olli's gift, Eiben said it will help her students with both their motor and social skills.

"It's one of the hugest acts of kindness you can ask for," said Eiben.