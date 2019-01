CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The group raises money every year to help those disabled throughout the Coastal Bend by providing ramps to help them get on and off their property.

The Southside Rotary is often called the "Ramp Champs" for their efforts helping others.

Service Projects | Rotary Club of Southside Corpus Christi Members of Southside Rotary and Boy Scout Troop 232 placed flags around the Corpus Christi Country Club Townhomes and Rock Creek Townhomes areas on Friday, July 3 and Saturday, July 4, 2015 in observance of Independence Day weekend. Hundreds of flags are put up around Corpus Christi on national holidays through this project.

The February 7, 2019 luncheon is a chance to help them with their ongoing mission while saluting a former state elected representative.

