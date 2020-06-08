A look at how COVID-19 has affected the Corpus Christi Fire Departments budget

COVID has caused the fire department to have to spend more money on lots of things, including personal protective equipment or PPE.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The pandemic has certainly changed all of our lives. That's a fact that is true for firefighters and paramedics who have to treat every call as a possible COVID-19 case.

Of course, COVID has caused the fire department to have to spend more money on lots of things, including personal protective equipment or PPE. That was one of the main topics today during budget talks between city council members and Fire Chief Robert Rocha.

Since the pandemic begin back in March firefighters and paramedics have had to wear gloves, masks and other protective gear to try and keep them healthy as they encountered folks who had COVID-19. Those were some of the details that were discussed during this city council budget workshop.

“This is impacting our budget I believe PPE is going to be the new norm now I believe that masks and protective gear will be worn on every call for the next couple of years,” said Fire Chief Robert Rocha.

Fire officials say they have an ample supply of PPE, but the one thing they did not anticipate was the demand for it.

Once it became mandatory to use PPE for all calls the department had to use its cash on hand and any grants that it could find to pay for all the extra protection.

"So far we have spent around $100,000 this year just for PPE related to COVID. I spend thousands of dollars on personal equipment for gear. Helmets, coats, boots items like that but when we're talking about the face mask, the gowns to respond to COVID it's around $100,000,” said Chief Rocha.

Chief Rocha says in the new budget he's asking for $110,000 to spend on COVID related gear. Mayor Joe McComb says the city should be getting reimbursed soon for COVID costs.