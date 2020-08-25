A look back at Hurricane Harvey's impact in the Coastal Bend

The library at Texas A&M University Corpus Christi created quite the archive of mementos from the day the hurricane came into the Coastal Bend.

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Many of you who were here for Hurricane Harvey and probably remember it well. The library at Texas A&M University Corpus Christi created quite the archive of mementos from the day the hurricane came into the Coastal Bend.

Specialists in the TAMUCC library are pros at collecting history as it happens. Even days before Hurricane Harvey hit, they began collecting things like news clippings. Knowing how sacred their extensive archive is they rolled out their hurricane protocol.

“Put up plastic and surround all of our collections, so that they are protected. We take the most valuable items and take them to a non-flood zone area,” said Library Information Specialist Amanda Kowalski.

The archives contain pictures of the tragic damage, videos, artifacts, but Kowalski says the Hurricane Harvey oral history collection stands out above all else.

“It's going to tell you how the lived experience is and that's really important to understand. Not just seeing an image of damage, but to hear all of the accounts,” said Kowalski.

To take it a step further and providing a personal touch to the archives the library created the history harvest program. The public can submit their Harvey materials and other historic items.



Kolwalski says the archives help memorialize coastal bend history and more.

“Any time an event or political event, anything happens, somebodies going to look at past events to see how they handled it and how they can go forward and change and make things better,” said Kolwalski. “Having an archive is part of that research.”