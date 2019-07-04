CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Waiting in line for food at Whataburger Field may soon be a thing of the past.

It's all thanks to a new app called "Seatz."

The app allows people to order food right from their seat without missing any action.

All you have to do is download it, type in where you're sitting, put in your order and pay for it and someone will personally bring the food to you.

The wait time for your order is promised to be no more than five minutes.

The app has already been picked up among stadiums and concerts across Texas.

"We made our way into the Houston Texans within our third month of operations, did really well there," CEO and Co-Founder Aaron Knape said. "We continue to work with them and the NFL. Now the University of Houston and now we're getting to work with the Corpus Christi Hooks. We hope we get called up from the minor leagues soon."

Knape said you can download their app on the Google Play Store.

For more information about the app, click here.