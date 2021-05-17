A new app helps expand sea turtle research along the coast

Researchers at Texas Sea Grant are expanding availability of the app to communities along the coast to help studies.

It's a project that started in 2019 to understand how the turtles were using the Matagorda Bay.

"Turtles move around a lot they swim, and they don't stay in one place," said Pamela Plotkin, the director of Texas Sea Grant.

Plotkin said since they found sea turtles travelling up and down the coast, her team realized they wanted to expand their Matagorda Bay project.

"Get a better understanding of what habitats are important to them when they're in the bay, try to understand if they stay in the bay all the time or do they go out to the Gulf of Mexico and then move back in," said Plotkin.

Plotkin worked with others to create the iSeaTurtle app, which is available for people to input when and where they spot a sea turtle.

"When they're on the water just hit send location, and wherever they are, if they've seen a turtle, the location will register in their phone and and come through the app and show up on our website," said Plotkin.

She reflected on the impact of the winter freeze and said it had devastating impacts on creatures in the water.

"We had over 13,000 sea turtles wash up either dead or alive after that event," said Plotkin. She added while she wishes the app was available during that time, she hopes more people will now take advantage of it to help save more of the endangered species.