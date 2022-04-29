A One-Stop-Shop for new employment & summer jobs

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Coastal Compass: One Stop Shop for New Employment & Summer Jobs
If you’re not sure what you want to do we offer a Career Exploration supported by Labor Market Information , and YOUR preferences. Asking questions like, “What is your ideal work environment?”
Stand Out, with a new and improved Resume. Stop by our office anytime for assistance updating or creating your resume.
Leave an Impression, with our Interview Skills sessions. Don’t be rusty, practice makes perfect! We will help you get prepared for your next online or in person interview.
More from 3News on KIIITV.com:
- What would you do? Video footage from southside carwash shows man recording woman without her knowledge
- Hamlin Fountain & Gifts set to close after 62 years of business
- Spanish explorer traveling the world by Jet Ski makes stop in Rockport
- Brandon Portillo, man accused of causing crash that killed CCPD officer, found guilty
- Purple flag warning still in effect, venomous sea life poses threat to beachgoers
- Rare sea slugs called blue dragons wash up near Bob Hall Pier
- Runoffs: Here are some things to keep in mind for upcoming elections in May