CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Police are investigating after an alleged robbery that took place this morning ended with one person shot in the leg.

Around 7 am police were called to the area for a shots-fired call. They found nothing but about 45 minutes later a victim showed up at the dollar tree on Leopard Street saying they had been robbed.

Police then found the area in which the altercation took place and are investigating. The victim's injuries were not life-threatening