A Sneak Peek into the CCISD virtual classroom

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi independent school district is using an online learning system called canvas to teach their students virtually.

Cary Perales is the instructional technology director for CCISD.

She said they started using canvas long before the coronavirus hit as a part of their blended learning curriculum.

‘We had just rolled that out two years ago, and so what is beautiful is the same curriculum and the same resources that we use for face to face learning is the exact same resources that we use in remote learning,” Perales said.

Once students log on to canvas they will be met with a home page and tool bar that will help them view current and future course work.

There's even a feature where a teacher can review a students work by sending them a recorded video or audio message.

Perales said one of the biggest questions that come up is how will teachers track students progress if the students is working from home.

She said canvas has an easily accessible tab that collects that information.

“So it shows the grades that they are making,” Perales said. “It shows how much time they spent, it shows last participation, and how many pages they viewed. So it really shows the teacher the activity and the participation level of the student.”

Perales said canvas may be overwhelming at first to some parents, so they have online tutorials on the CCISD website to help parents navigate the new learning system.