CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — One South Texas woman is doing her part to make sure healthcare providers have the necessary protective gear to fight the coronavirus.

Benita Suniga says she has made over one thousand face masks by hand.

200 of those were donated to those who need them most at Driscoll Children's hospital.

Suniga says she was inspired by advice from her late father who she said was known as the Corpus Christi robin hood.

"He always told me when he would be at home always help, doesn't' mater what you have in your pocket, always help." Said Suniga.

"I just don't believe in charging people in this time of need. we're supposed to stand together and not against each other." Said Suniga.

Driscoll Children's hospital is not the only facility benefiting from her labor of love.

Sungia has also donated her masks to police officers, fire fighters, and paramedics.

She is currently making mask for veterans in Virginia.