CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — People are missing birthday celebrations, anniversaries, even graduations due to COVID-19, but one local man missed out on an experience that was 31 years in the making.

His naval retirement ceremony on the U.S.S Lexington.

3News Marissa Cummings shares how his family and friends found another way to celebrate such a big achievement.

“Watching him those next few days just not being himself, I got to do something.” Said Cynthia Williams wife of Gregory Williams.

That's the thought Cynthia Williams had after they got the news her husband wasn't going to have a military retirement ceremony because of coronavirus restrictions.

Gregory Williams served 31 years in the United States Navy and ended his career as the head of all enlisted members at Naval Air Station Corpus Christi.

Cynthia didn't want her husband’s hard work to be pushed aside because of COVID-19 so she planned a surprise parade.

“Initially just blown away. Not knowing what I was walking out into and what was going on.” Said Command Master Chief Gregory Williams.

His wife took it a step further.

“Well maybe I can get some of his chiefs involved.”

Cars started rolling down their street with Williams fellow service members in the driver’s seat.”

“My brothers and sisters in arms and my chief's mess and my commanding officer you know drive by it kind of meant a lot to me. It kind of choked me up.” Said Williams.

Even his neighbors who are Veterans and had served in different branches of the military put on their uniform to show their gratitude.

Not just because of his service but because they say he's a great guy too.

“He's a family man. takes care of his children, you know makes sure they have everything they need. he is a humble man, but he's a very strong man.” Said neighbor Gordon Means.

Williams setting an example for his kids.

“A lot of the stuff that he does we don't see I know that he's still doing everything for us and his country. it means a lot to me.” Said Williams son Isaiah.

This may be the closing of a chapter for the Williams family, but they say they’re excited for what's next.

“I'm looking forward to the challenges and see what God has in store for me.” Said Williams.