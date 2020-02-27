CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — A video shot at Veteran's Memorial High School and posted on social media is getting a lot of attention.

It shows what appears to be a student confronting a teacher in one of the classrooms at the high school. There was a lot of profanity contained within the video and we have decided to cover it up.

Corpus Christi ISD administrators are said to be aware of the video and are currently investigating. Beyond that they say they cannot share any information about what might have led up to this loud confrontation.

Corpus Christi ISD Statement:

CCISD is aware of a video clip that appears to show an interaction between a Veterans Memorial High School student and teacher. The district is in the process of gathering complete, accurate information about the incident.

While privacy laws prohibit sharing information about specific allegations involving students and staff, the district may place staff on administrative leave during an investigation. Following a thorough investigation, the district may reinstate staff members or proceed with personnel action. As needed, campuses will also take appropriate action to discipline students in accordance with the Student Code of Conduct.

Safety is a priority on all campuses. We encourage anyone with specific information about a safety concern to please contact a school administrator.

