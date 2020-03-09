x
Win-Win Situation: Coastal Bend Food Bank receives bell peppers found during drug bust along Highway 77

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Yesterday, we told you about a drug bust resulting in nearly one million dollars worth of cocaine. 23 pallets with 40 to 50 boxes on each pallet were filled with bell peppers. Out of that -- two boxes of the South Texas Fruits had cocaine.

It turns out that no bell peppers were contaminated during this operation. Because of this, the Coastal Bend Food Bank received these bell peppers as donations from the crew that made the seize.

Drug Agents from Nueces County, Robstown and Jim Wells County were the ones that made the bust. Thursday, those agents cleared the drugs from the fruits and turned a good day into a better one.

“This is a win win situation," Bea Hanson with the Food Bank said. "In fact, right now, we were completely out of fresh produce so it's gonna be a blessing for us and the people that we serve.”

The food bank says donations of all kinds and volunteers are always welcome.