AAA: Texas drivers to see sub-$2 per gallon gas on Independence Day for 1st time in 16 years

Saturday will mark the first Independence Day that Texas drivers have filled up for less than $2 per gallon, on average, since July 4, 2004.

AUSTIN, Texas — The statewide gas price average in Texas is $1.89 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch.

That price is the same as on this day last week and is 55 cents less per gallon compared to this day last year.

Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in Midland and Odessa are paying the most on average at $1.99 while drivers in the Sherman-Denison area are paying the least at $1.79 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $2.18, which is one cent more compared to this day last week and 55 cents less than the price per gallon at this same time last year.

While gas prices had been steadily increasing for eight consecutive weeks they’re now holding steady. Saturday will mark the first Independence Day that Texas drivers have filled up for less than $2 per gallon, on average, since July 4, 2004.

“Texas gas prices haven’t been this low heading into Independence Day since the early 2000’s, said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. "Demand for gasoline has been fluctuating and took a slight drop this week, causing pump price increases to slow heading into the holiday weekend.”