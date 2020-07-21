AAA: Texas ranks 2nd in motor vehicle thefts in the country

TEXAS, USA — July is National Vehicle Theft Prevention Month and Texas has seen its share of car and truck thefts.
According to the Texas Department of Motor Vehicles, more than 65,000 cars and trucks are stolen and almost 200,000 are burglarized each year.
“There are many steps vehicle owners can implement to help prevent thieves from stealing their vehicle and valuables,” said AAA Texas spokesperson Daniel Armbruster. “Unfortunately, in many instances drivers are leaving their doors unlocked, key fobs or valuables behind, and that will only invite criminals to take advantage of the situation.”
A motor vehicle is stolen every 42 seconds in the U.S., at an average value of $8,407 per incident, totaling $6.3 billion per year, according to the FBI.
Most vehicle crimes happen in a parking garage/lot or at the victim’s home. Texas sees many incidents where drivers leave key fobs in the vehicle and leave their doors unlocked.
According to 2018 FBI crime data, Lubbock sees the most vehicle thefts per capita.
AAA Texas offers the following tips to prevent vehicle burglary and theft:
- Always lock your vehicle with the windows closed.
- Never leave valuables inside the car, especially not in clear view, including small electronics, keys, purses, wallets, checkbooks, personal paperwork or any personal identification.
- Bring electronics and personal items into your home or office.
- Use anti-theft or automatic tracking devices. If your vehicle wasn’t equipped with an alarm or hidden tracking device when purchased, have one installed.
- Never leave your keys in your vehicle, even at a gas station or at home.
- Never hide a spare ignition key in your vehicle, including under floor mats, sun visor, etc.
- Whenever possible, park your vehicle in a secure garage or a well-lit area at night.
- Never leave the vehicle running at any time when you’re not in it. This includes your driveway, while picking up friends, or while at a grocery store, dry cleaner or shopping mall.
- If you own a popular vehicle among car thieves, like an older Honda, find a secondary locking device for your vehicle and use it.
- Beware of thieves stealing cars during test drives. If you’re advertising a vehicle for sale online or on Craigslist, get driver’s license information of the prospective buyer and enough information on where they’re going to ensure the potential buyer will want to bring the car back.
- Have windows VIN etched. Car window VIN etchings are small, but visible enough to deter thieves, according to law enforcement officials. Since car thieves frequently steal vehicles to sell off the automobile’s parts, a window that is VIN etched makes a vehicle less profitable for thieves and helps law enforcement recover stolen vehicles.