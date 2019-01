CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — The Corpus Christi Fire Department was called out to La Siesta Motel on Leopard Street around 11:30 a.m. on Sunday.

Officials say the fire was in the front office of the building and took about 10 minutes to extinguish.

Fire fighters had to go through a fenced area in order to get to the flames because the motel was abandoned and blocked off from the public.

Officials say they do not know what started the fire, but will continue to investigate.